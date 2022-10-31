Anupam Kher Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Sikandar Kher, Says He's 'Grown To Be A Nice Human'

Anupam Kher took to social media and shared a sweet birthday note for his son Sikander Kher. The veteran actor shared pictures ranging from Sikander’s childhood to his grown-up years and said that he has grown up to be a “nice human being.”

“Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life! You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always! ❤️🕉 #Sikandar #BirthdayBoy,” he wrote, sharing the pictures on Instagram.

Sikander took to the comments section and expressed his gratitude. “Dad thank you so much and love you too much,” he wrote. Kirron Kher also shared a picture with Sikander and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest darling @sikandarkher. God bless you with a long, healthy, happy and successful life. May each day be fulfilling . I love you forever.♥️♥️” Sikander replied, “And I love you forever Ma.”

Fans took to the comments section and showered the actor with birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday Sir.. Aapka Arya Series Bahut Kamaal Ka tha aapko aisi aur bhi series banani chahiye,” a fan commented. “Happy Happy Birthday Sikandar. Have a super one,” added another.

Sikander also received a sweet birthday wish from Abhishek Bachchan. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Sikander and wrote, “Happy birthday you brat!! Never change.”

On the work front, Sikander will be seen in the neo-noir crime comedy Monica O My Darling. The film is slated to release on Netflix. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Rajkumar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles.

Speaking with Mid-Day about his work on the film, Sikander said, “The characters are all so nuanced that one cannot do justice to his part without getting an in-depth understanding of the other [roles]. Vasan has created such layered and colourful characters that getting into their skin was fun. We did multiple readings because everything is intricately interconnected [in the narrative].”

