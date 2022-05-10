Anupam Kher Poses With Deepika Padukone As He Meets Her At Dubai Airport: 'Her Success Graph Makes Me Proud'

Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday and revealed how he met talented actress Deepika Padukone at Dubai airport. Kher dropped a series of pictures on social media in which he can be seen posing with Deepika. While Deepika wore an all-white attire, Anupam Kher can be seen posing in a white shirt with blue denim.

In the first picture, Anupam can be seen sitting on a chair as Deepika stands beside him and puts her arm over his shoulder. In another picture, Deepika stands straight as Kher continues to pose while sitting on the chair. Next is a selfie taken by Deepika with the veteran actor.

Dropping these clicks, Anupam Kher praised Deepika for her work and wrote, “Happy to meet talented Ms. @deepikapadukone at Dubai airport! She being a alumni of @actorprepares her success graph makes me doubly happy and proud! Jai Ho!”

For the unversed, Deepika was travelling to France for the 75th Cannes film festival. She will be a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Apart from Deepika, people who will be the part of jury are French actor Vincent Lindon, actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her pipeline. Besides these, Deepika will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas. On the other hand, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files. He is currently shooting for Vidyut Jammwal’s espionage thriller IB 71. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy.

