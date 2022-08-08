Anupam Kher Poses With Rajinikanth At Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shares Photo

Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher and legendary Tamil superstar Rajnikanth recently attended the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event at Rashtrapati Bhawan. On this occasion, Anupam Kher posed with his ‘friend’ Rajinikanth for a photo.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Anupam Kher said that there will be no one like Rajinikanth.

“There was no one like my friend Rajnikanth, there is no one, and there will be no one. It was great meeting you. Jai Ho,” wrote Anupam Kher in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Standing outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the duo were seen dressed in formals. Anupam donned a white shirt with a sleek black half jacket on top of it. Rajnikanth was dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama and accessorized his look with a classy sunglass. Both the seasoned actors are seen in a charming mood in the photo.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The campaign celebrates India’s rich culture, heritage and achievements.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event commenced on March 12 last year, which marked a countdown of 75 weeks before the 75th Independence day. The campaign will conclude on August 15, 2023.

Talking about Anupam Kher, the 67-year-old actor was last seen in the film The Kashmir Files. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film was widely acclaimed by viewers and critics alike. Currently, the Special 26 actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming adventure drama Uunchai. Apart from Anupam Kher, Uunchai also has a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. The actor recently unveiled the first look poster of the film, creating quite a buzz. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to release in theatres on November 11 this year.

On the other hand Rajinikanth is soon going to begin the shooting for his much anticipated film Jailer. The shooting for the movie will being in Hyderabad in next few weeks.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here