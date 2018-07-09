Anupam Kher Praises Kailash Kher for Introducing New Bands

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has lauded singer-composer Kailash Kher for introducing two new bands to the world of music on his birthday.Anupam on Saturday night took to Twitter to share a video of Kailash at the launch of the new bands."I applaud the gesture of my friend and a great musician Kailash Kher who celebrates his birthday by introducing new bands to the world of music," Anupam captioned the image.The 63-year-old also said he enjoyed being in the presence of lyricist Prasoon Joshi, singers Suresh Wadkar and Anup Jalota.Kailash launched bands AR Divine and Sparsh on his birthday on Saturday here. He says it is his way of nurturing music and art to "save humanity".In 2016, he launched Surfira and Indie Roots at an event called Naye Parinde, Nayi Udaan.