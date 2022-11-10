Anupam Kher Recalls Convincing Boman Irani to Act In Uunchai, Called Him And Asked, 'Tum Pagal Ho Kya?'

Sooraj Barjatya is all set to bring four evergreen actors to one single screen with his ambitious drama film ‘Uunchai’. Along with prominent celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Boman Irani, Uunchai also boasts a star cast of Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. Ever since the trailer was dropped, the fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the film. And as their wait is almost over with the film finally set to release tomorrow, in a recent chat, it has been revealed that Boman Irani was unsure about embarking on this project.

In a YouTube video posted by Rajshri Productions on their channel, the cast came together for a candid back and forth about their film. However, during one such segment, Anupam Kher recalled that he had to really talk Boman Irani into doing the film. Apparently, Boman Irani had been going through a personal crisis at that time, which made it hard for him to commit to the project. The Kashmir Files actor shared, “I called him and asked, ‘Tum pagal ho kya, tum iss picture mein kyu nahi kaam karna chahte (Are you mad? Why don’t you want to work on this project)? It is one of the finest films I have worked on.”

Sooraj Bajatya, who has helmed and produced the film, also went on to disclose that despite not being his style of film-making, he came across Uunchai at a point when the whole world was immersed in the trials and tribulations of the Covid-19 pandemic. And he saw it as an opportunity to fuel people’s hopes. He shared, “I was writing a film with all the Diwali celebration, teej tyohaar. This was not my film, it came to me from a writer in 2016 and I bought the rights to it. I kept telling myself this is not my style, but when Covid came, I thought this subject should be made (to ignite) hope. I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to make one film where I was not concerned about how many dancers are there, what are the first day collections etcetera. It’s something I wanted to do for myself.”

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It is the 60th film under Rajshri Productions and hence would mark the diamond jubilee of the famed production house. The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

