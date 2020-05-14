Anupam Kher Recalls His ‘Gone With The Wind’ Moments with Riteish Deshmukh

Anupam Kher is known for his versatility and ranging acting skills. However, most of the roles played by the actor were of the comedy genre.

Reminiscing one such role from the movie Apna Sapna Money Money, the 65-year-old has shared a picture on his Instagram timeline.

Posting a still from the movie where his co-actor Riteish Deshmukh, dressed as a woman, can be seen involved in a romantic scene, Kher wrote, “This was my #GoneWithTheWind moment with my friend and a very fine actor @riteishd from the film #ApnaSapnaMoneyMoney. Pic courtesy Riteish. Enjoy! #ThrowbackWednesday (sic)."

Reacting to the snap, Riteish wrote, “Loveeeeeee you! best romantic pair”. Netizens also commented on the picture, calling them to be the “best pair” in the film industry.

The 2006 comedy-drama was directed by Sangeeth Sivan. Riteish played the role of a conman named Kishan, who dressed up as various characters to cheat people. One of his popular get-ups was as Sunaina Aunty, who befriends Pandit Satyabol Shastri, a character played by Anupam. The love story between Sunaina Aunty and Satyabol Shastri became the highlight of the movie.

The comedy flick also featured Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Jackie Shroff, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitly, Koena Mitra and Chunky Panday.

