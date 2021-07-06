CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Movies»Anupam Kher Recalls Meeting with 'Kind and Affectionate' Leonardo DiCaprio
1-MIN READ

Anupam Kher Recalls Meeting with 'Kind and Affectionate' Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio and Anupam Kher

Leonardo DiCaprio and Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from the time he met Leonardo DiCaprio.

Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture on social media in which he is seen posing with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. The image is from the time the two actors met at an event. Anupam wears a black suit while Leo keeps it semi-formal in a blazer, T-shirt and a hat.

In the caption, Anupam wrote, “I met @leonardodicaprio at an event in Los Angeles few years back. I introduced myself. I said, “I am an Indian actor.” He said, “I know!” I asked, “How?” And then he just gave me a warm hug. He was kind and affectionate. The best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves (sic)."

On the work front, Anupam will next be seen in the films like Happy Birthday, The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks and The Kashmir Files. He also exit his Hollywood series New Amsterdam as his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Anupam played Dr Kapoor on the show and was among the most popular characters. New Amsterdam began in 2018 and has been on for three seasons. It stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery and Freema Agyeman in lead roles.

first published:July 06, 2021, 07:33 IST