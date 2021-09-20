Anupam Kher Receives Honorary Doctorate From Hindu University of America

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was last Saturday honoured with an honorary doctorate in Hindu Studies by the ‘Hindu University of America’. The actor is extremely happy with the honour and said that he was the first person to have received an honorary doctorate from the Hindu University of America.

Kher posted about the honour on Instagram a few days ago and said that he had been fortunate to have a number of proud moments in his life and career till now but getting this honorary doctorate in Philosophy of Hindu Studies from the prestigious Hindu University of America will always be one of the major highlights. He added that he can’t thank the board of trustees enough for this. On Monday, he shared some more videos of him speaking at the event.

He said he believes that through Hindutva, people can learn and understand the importance of peace and acceptance. He added that he wants to spread the message of peace with the degree of doctorate. In another conversation, Anupam said that this is a prestigious achievement. He added that the degree has given him the stage to talk about the world’s oldest civilization and philosophy of Hindu Dharma. About this degree, the actor said that people are working on the teachings of Hindu Dharma, adding that he grew up with the same teachings and believes in them.

The actor is travelling to several cities in the US for his new show Zindagi Ka Safar. There are reports that once Anupam returns from the US, he will start shooting for Suraj Barjatiya’s film ‘Oonchai’.

