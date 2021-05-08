Anupam Kher Refutes Rumours About Kirron Kher's Health, Urges Everyone to Not Spread Negative News

Actor Anupam Kher has refuted rumours about wife Kirron Kher’s health, saying that she is “absolutely fine" and got her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday. “There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It’s all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe," the actor wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Followers wished them well in the comments. One user wrote, “Wishing her a long life. And god bless you too." Politician Shashi Tharoor commented, “Good to hear, @AnupamPKher . Best to @KirronKherBJP . Looking forward to seeing her well & back in Parliament."

The actress-politician was spotted venturing out for the first time after it was revealed that she is suffering from cancer. The whole Kher family went to get vaccinated in Mumbai. Anupam shared photos and videos of them getting vaccinated at the Nanavati hospital.

Anupam had confirmed in April that Kirron had been diagnosed with blood cancer and is undergoing treatment for it.

