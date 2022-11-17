Anupam Kher Responds to SRK's Viral Statement About Being the Last of Superstars, Here's What He Said

Anupam Kher has had quite an eventful year for himself. After proving his mettle in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2, the veteran actor has also managed to come through with Sooraj Barjatya’s slice-of-life drama film Uunchai, a story about determination and friendship set in the backdrop of a daunting trek to Everest Base Camp. As Kher basks in the success of his professional endeavours of 2022, the actor recently reacted to one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic statements on his show, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai where he said he was the last of superstars.

During an interview with India.com, the actor reflected on the viral statement of SRK. He said, “It was very motivating, that is why they have gone viral. Actors said such amazing things (on the show), it was the biggest learning for me, I got inspired. It was a very charming statement Shah Rukh made, but this year the superstar is Anupam Kher.”

Additionally, Kher went on to speak his mind over the criticism regarding Karan Johar’s classic romantic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai deemed as sexist. He expressed, “It has become fashionable now to give interpretations to what people do. I can say that this was not the intention of Karan Johar, and that was not the intention of the film.”

He further quipped about staying relevant even to this day, “Mujhe angrezi bolni nahi aati, main angrezi films mein kaam karta hun (I don’t know how to speak fluently in English, but I still work in those movies). I think in Hindi, but to remain relevant, you have to break barriers.”

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It is the 60th film under Rajshri Productions and hence would mark the diamond jubilee of the famed production house. The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra has managed to stay strong at the Box Office.

