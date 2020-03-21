English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Anupam Kher Returns from US, Anil Kapoor Maintains Social Distance with Him

Anupam Kher (L), Anil Kapoor (R)

Anupam Kher has returned from the US amid the coronavirus pandemic and holding up in self quarantine. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor paid him a visit from next door.

Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York on Saturday, has self-quarantine himself amid the outbreak due of COVID-19. Though he had tested negative, Kher has decided to self-quarantine. The veteran actor on Sunday met his neighbour Anil Kapoor but there was a twist. The two actors greeted each other keeping the social distancing in place.

In the video posted by Anil Kapoor, we can see Anupam Kher standing in his balcony with the phone in his hand. It seems just like Anil, he was also shooting the entire conversation.

"#AKseesAK! Keeping up with traditions but from a distance!! #socialdistancing #staysafe (sic)," read the caption. In the clip, Anil asks, "Haan sir, America se kab vapas aaye. How's India treating you?" With a wide smile on his face, Anupam responds, "We are next door neighbours and we can't meet. Gate ke bahar aaya. Aur mujhe hello kar rahe hai. Mai balcony se (sic)."

Anil later adds that Sunita(his wife) won’t let Anupam enter the house. Acknowledging the fact, the A Wednesday actor replied, “Zaroori hai sir, as a responsible citizen”.

Thaking his Ram Lakhan co-star for the sweet gesture, Kher took to the photo sharing platform and wrote, “Thank you dear @anilskapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know. This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!! ** #SocialDistancing (sic).”

After landing in Mumbai, the Saaransh actor had posted an image and wrote, "Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people (sic)."

"I have just landed. I was tested at the airport and I was given a clean chit. But on my own I will be staying at home. I've to go on self-isolation. We must," Kher told PTI.

