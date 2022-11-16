Anupam Kher Reveals He Went Bankrupt in 2004, Says 'I Am A Sum Total of My Failures'

Anupam Kher, who is basking in the positive reception of his latest release Uunchai, recently opened up about some of the decisions that were made limitations. For those unaware, the plot of his latest adventure drama chronicles the life of three aged friends who decide to leave their cosy life behind to embark on a journey beyond age-related limitations by successfully making it to the top of Mount Everest. Much like the story’s plot, Anupam Kher not only had to face multiple limitations and setbacks but also overcome them to reach the stardom he is enjoying today.

One of the instances occurred back in 2004 when he went completely bankrupt, according to Hindustan Times. The actor revealed that he wasn’t a business-minded person and ended up losing everything but refused to give up. Even after being in the industry for over a decade, he had to start clean and kick-start the process all over again. “I am a sum total of my failures," he said. When people began recognizing him as a veteran, thespian, and a legend, a time when people are awarded their lifetime achievement award, he refused to call it an end for his journey.

To challenge himself, he went abroad and made a feature in an American series. He added when people in their 60s begin to dream of retirement, he decided to build his body. Sharing yet another real-life incident, Anupam revealed suffering from facial paralysis while filming one of the major scenes for Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Despite doctors advising him to stay at home for two months, he made it a point to show up on the sets of the film and finish the shoot. “This is my life,” he emphasized while talking about his personal journeys that demanded him to go beyond his limitations.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Unnchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Denny Denzongpa, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles besides Anupam Kher. The central theme of the film highlights how a simple trek turns out to become an emotional and spiritual awakening for three aged friends who despite their physical limitations want to taste the true meaning of freedom. Uunchai hit the box office on Friday, November 11, and continues to garner positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

