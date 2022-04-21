Anupam Kher Reveals Only Way to Look as Tall as Great Khali; Internet Can't Keep Calm

Former WWE wrestler and world heavyweight champion The Great Khali has achieved great heights. And not just figuratively, but literally as well. Standing at roughly 7’1” tall, he towered over other WWE giants like the Undertaker and Kane. The former wrestler almost dwarfs anyone who stands beside him but actor Anupam Kher recently stood shoulder to shoulder with him and shared pictures of the same. In the pictures, they appeared to be of the same height. How?

In one of the shared photos, Anupam Kher is seen standing next to Khali where the normal height difference between them is apparent. However, in the other photo, he is standing on a sofa, and their heights look the same. Anupam Kher jokingly says that this is the only way one can get to look as tall as Khali.



One person commented, “sir you are looking so cute,” while another one wrote, “you never fail to make us laugh lol.” Another fan said, “Hahaa…. that’s a great formula,” while one more commented, “Bade Miya and chote Miya.” Many fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Previously, the actor shared his recent physical transformation journey with his fans via a thought-provoking philosophy. He shared two photos of himself, one before and one after, in which his fitness journey can be seen coming to fruition.



Anupam Kher was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Anupam will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai, which is about friendship. In addition to Anupam, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa will star in Uunchai.

