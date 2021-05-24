Anupam Kher Reveals Robert De Niro Regularly Checks on Kirron Kher's Health

Actor Anupam Kher recently revealed that Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, who worked with him in Silver Linings Playbook, regularly checks up on wife Kirron Kher’s health. Veteran actress and politician, Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Talking to Etimes, Kher said, “Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron’s health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron’s health every few days. I had texted him after seeing his ad with Roger Federer, and in response, all he wanted to know was my family’s well-being and how Kirron was doing."

Recently, the actor penned a statement urging fans to not worry about rumours that were swirling around Kirron Kher’s health. He wrote, “There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It’s all false. “She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe."

In April this year, Kher had taken to social media to pen an official statement about the Kirron Kher’s health, after BJP chief Arun Sood had revealed in a press-conference about her cancer diagnosis. He wrote, “Just so that the rumours don’t get the better of a situation, Sikandar (their son) and I would like to inform everyone that my wife has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and I am sure that she will come out of this stronger than before."

On the work front, Kher was last seen in Ashok K Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered in 2019. He was also a part of the American show New Amsterdam from 2018-2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here