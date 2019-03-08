Anupam Kher Celebrates 64th Birthday with Robert De Niro in New York

Thank you #BarryRosenstein & #Lizanne for hosting an exclusive party for my birthday at your home in New York. I had a great time. And to be able to spend my birthday 2nd year in a tow with my friend #RobertDeNiro is stuff made out of dreams. His warm hug has a blessing in it. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3yipxjU3Mu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2019

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who turned 64 on Thursday, celebrated his birthday with Hollywood star Robert De Niro.As Kher is busy shooting for his show New Amsterdam in New York, American hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein hosted a birthday dinner for him.Rosenstein was introduced to Kher by his Silver Linings Playbook co-star De Niro.For Kher, "it was a dream come true that Mr. De Niro was part of my birthday for two years in a row". The dinner was an intimate affair with close friends including the acclaimed Indian doctor and cancer specialist Siddharth Mukherjee and his artist wife Sara."It was a wonderful dinner hosted by Barry Rosenstein and it was so gracious of him to host it in my honour," Kher added.Kher tweeted several images of his birthday party on Friday morning. "Thank you #BarryRosenstein & #Lizanne for hosting an exclusive party for my birthday at your home in New York. I had a great time. And to be able to spend my birthday 2nd year in a tow with my friend #RobertDeNiro is stuff made out of dreams. His warm hug has a blessing in it 🙏," he captioned them.Notably, last year, De Niro threw a birthday party for Kher.On the occasion of his birthday, Kher's wife Kirron Kher, also an actress and politician, posted a special note for him."Anupam, you have been my strength ever since I've known you. This day is very special to me, more special than my own birthday. Here's wishing you a very, very happy birthday and all the glory that you deserve! Lots and lots of love," she wrote on Instagram along with their photographs.Known for playing versatile roles in several films, including Dushmani, Karma, Tezaab, Dil, Haseena Maan Jayegi and A Wednesday, Kher has been entertaining audiences with his performances since the last 30 years.