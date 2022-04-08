Anupam Kher Runs Into 'Dear Friend' Shahid Kapoor at Delhi Gym, Posts Photo with Haider Actor

Shahid Kapoor is on a promotional spree for his upcoming sports drama Jersey, and for the pre-release activities, the actor recently visited Delhi. But no matter how jam-packed his schedule is, being one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood, the actor never skips his workout. So, Shahid hit the gym, where he bumped into veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is in the national capital to shoot for his upcoming family drama Uunchai. Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram account to drop a series of pictures of his latest get-together with his “co-actor and dear friend."

While sharing the fun pictures of their happy moments, the veteran actor wished Shahid well for the release of his upcoming Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial and said that he “loved the trailer” of his film. In the pictures, the Vivah co-actors can be seen striking fun poses for the camera as they reunited. In the first picture, Anupam Kher can be seen sitting in a chair, while Shahid is standing behind him and looking all excited. In the next picture, both the actors are seen flaunting their biceps, and honestly, 67-year-old Anupam Kher looks as fit as Shahid.

Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, “Delighted to meet the Jersey guy, co-actor and a dear friend Shahid Kapoor in a gym in Delhi! He is here to promote his film and I am shooting for Uunchai! Good luck my friend with the release. Loved the trailer. Jai Ho!”

Last year in November, Shahid unveiled the trailer of Jersey and revealed that he is playing the character of Arjun Talwar, who rises from the ashes and chases his dream of becoming a top cricketer for his son. However, the release of the movie was pushed due to the pandemic, but now the movie is all set to hit the theatres on April 14. The film is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same title and stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid.

