Anupam Kher Says He's The 'Only Actor' Who Gave Rs 480 Crore Films After The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2

Bollywood’s veteran actress, Anupam Kher gave two mega hits this year – The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. He delivered a blockbuster hit with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files in the month of March, which starred renowned actors like Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Puneet Issar among others. In the month of August, Anupam Kher was featured in the movie Karthikeya 2, directed by Nikhil Siddhartha.

In an interview with India Today, the actor opened up about delivering two back-to-back hits within a year. He revealed that the financial success of The Kashmir Files did not matter to him. What mattered the most to him was conveying the story and struggles of Kashmiri Pandits. He said, “For a film like that, it didn’t have any songs or comedy, which means the audience has also changed and they can take a film like that and make it a hit.”

The actor opined that the success of everything should be determined by the work that is put in.

However, the numbers speak volumes in film and every other industry. He said, “If I have to count (the figures) of both films, I am the only actor who has given Rs 480 crore films and Uunchai is yet to happen. From that point of view, it is a great satisfaction.”

The Kashmir Files captures the story of the pain, suffering, and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits. A young college student whose roots are in Kashmir sets out on a journey to discover the truth. As for Karthikeya 2, it is the sequel to Karthikeya (2014). It is a mystic thriller that centers around Karthik and his problems. His quest leads him to find the power of the Indian ancient system and Lord Krishna.

Speaking of his upcoming work, Anupam Kher will feature in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra. The movie is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and is slated to release on November 11.

