Anupam Kher Says Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Aditya Chopra Doesn’t Cast Him: ‘Was A Darling of These People’

Anupam Kher was last seen in the Telegu mystery-action-adventure film Karthikeya 2. The veteran actor had impressed everyone with his impeccable performance in Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files. Kher who is at the cusp of making a breakthrough in regional cinema, has recently revealed that creators like Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala don’t offer him roles anymore, but he doesn’t blame them.

During an interview on Times Now Navbharat, the seasoned actor expressed, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

The Rang De Basanti actor also divulged that even though it pains him, he firmly believes that when one door shuts, many other windows & doors open. He stated, “Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya.’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha. But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows & doors open. I am rediscovering myself as an actor.”

On the professional front, Anupam Kher would be starring in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai alongside talented actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika. Uunchai, like most Rajshri films, is expected to be a family drama, which revolves around the friendship of senior citizens. The film is jointly produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film was shot at various locations in Nepal including world’s most Dangerous Airport at Lukla and Kathmandu. It has also been shot at Kargil, Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. The film would be hitting the silver screens on November 11.

