Anupam Kher Says Kirron Kher’s Cancer Recovery Was The ‘Biggest Relief’, Adds 'Giving Up Was Never...'

Sooraj R. Barjatya’s film Uunchai starring Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika is making headlines for the sweet and simple tale of pure friendship. The movie is gearing up for November 11 release. Amidst the promotion spree for the film, Anupam Kher poured his heart out during an interview with the Times of India. While interacting with the news portal he even spoke about his wife and actor Kirron Kher’s cancer recovery and called it their biggest victory. He added that it was a huge relief for him.

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in the year 2021. Anupam told the news portal that his wife is a fighter and she has started working again in Chandigarh. Additionally, she was a judge on the talent reality show, India’s Got Talent. “The human spirit is much more stronger than any other thing,” he said. “Giving up is not an option. Because you are known, you become a role model for people,” he added.

Anupam revealed that initially when Kirron had started working post her victory against cancer, he was concerned. He said, “I was worried. The big C is a dreaded illness.” He further added that medical science has improved by leaps and bounds. He even expressed his gratefulness to the doctors of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital who played a major role in helping her win the fight against cancer.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Uunchai. It is a film about a group of four senior citizens who plan on climbing Mount Everest. Prior to finalizing anything Danny’s character passes away. After his demise, a simple trek becomes a personal and emotional mission for the friends. The remaining three friends decide to fulfil his wish and immerse his ashes at Mount Everest. The flick co-penned by Sooraj R. Barjatya and Abhishek Dixit also features Parineeti Chopra. She will be essaying the role of a trainer in the adventure drama film.

