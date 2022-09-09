Anupam Kher Shares a Hilarious Throwback Video with Late Actor Amrish Puri

Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. Be it political commentary, film reviews or sharing glimpses from his profession and personal life, Anupam Kher’s Instagram and Twitter accounts never disappoint fans. Recently, the veteran actor took a stroll down memory lane and posted a video of himself performing on stage with late actor Amrish Puri on Instagram.

The throwback video showed the actors poking fun at each other on stage during a live performance. In the video, Anupam Kher shared a hilarious anecdote involving him and Amrish Puri to the audience.

He said, “Back when I was asking for work and struggling, I saw Amrish ji singing this song in front of the mirror.” He then politely asked for Puri’s permission and started singing the song. The rib-tickling lyrics of the song were about Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri’s baldness and their desire for hair to grow back on their shiny bald heads. Along with sharing the video, the Karthikeya 2 actor captioned his Instagram post writing – “Amrish ji and me! At a stage show several years ago. These were the days of innocence!”

The video ended with Anupam interacting with the audience. He was also heard saying, “All bald people are happy today.” The video has amassed over 1.94 lakh views and more than 19,000 likes since being posted. Director Vivek Agnihotri shared his reaction to the video in the comments along with netizens, who not only laughed but showered the actors with immense love.

A user was all praise for Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri as they wrote, “As seeing you both on stage I got goosebumps, you legends on the same stage ..how humble you are sir .. really great hats off.” Another user commented, “Lots of Love & Blessings Sir.”

Anupam Kher recently hit 20 million (2 crore) followers on Twitter. He celebrated the milestone by posting a motion graphic poster about the same on Instagram. The National Award-winning actor was also in the news recently for his cameo in the blockbuster Telugu film Karthikeya 2.

