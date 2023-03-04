Deepika Padukone has time and again made the country proud not just with her films and acting prowess, but also for her demeanor and the personality she carries. The actress has been declared one of the presenters for this year’s Academy Awards. While the entire nation is rejoicing the announcement, Deepika’s mentor and veteran actor Anupam Kher too took to his social media handle to pen a congratulatory note for her.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Anupam shared an old photo of the actress from her acting school days and wrote, “Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s #Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey.”

Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s #Oscar!Every time you climb on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel so proud. On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Jai Ho!😍 pic.twitter.com/g8R1mzLemR— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 4, 2023

He added, “On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always!” shared the veteran actor. Anupam Kher also hailed the mammoth success of ‘Pathaan’ and added, “Congratulations for #Pathan too! Jai Ho! #ActorPrepares #Student #Actress.” Deepika was a student of Anupam Kher’s acting school Actor Prepares.

Last year, Deepika unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. She was also a part of the jury for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actress is surely making heads turn with her professional endeavors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Sidharth Anand’s Fighter in her kitty with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She is also a part of the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood film The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

