Anupam Kher Shares Heath Update After Mother, Family Members Test Covid-19 Positive

Anupam Kher took to his social media account to share a health update about his mother who was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. He uploaded a video on Instagram wherein he is speaking to his fans and followers about how his mother Dulari is coping up with the disease in a Mumbai hospital.

The 65-year-old revealed that his mother hasn’t been informed that she has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus but she knows anyway. He added that she is trying to be her usual positive and spirited self but hasn’t resumed her lost appetite yet. He talked about how his mother calls him every day and asks not only about his health but also his friends like Anil Kapoor, who happens to be Kher’s neighbor also. Before concluding his video message, Kher urged viewers not to treat social distancing and stay home as mere words, but take it very seriously as it is essential for safety.

While sharing the post, Kher wrote, “Felt like Sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although she is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self (sic)!”

Apart from Kher’s mother, his brother, Raju, sister-in-law, Reema and niece Vrinda have also tested positive for COVID-19. On July 12, Sunday, he also informed that he and his nephew have tested negative. While Kher's aged mother is admitted to the isolation ward in a hospital for treatment, other family members who have tested positive are in home quarantine.