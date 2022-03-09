Anupam Kher Shares Hilarious Video Featuring His Toned Physique Photo; Fans Say ‘You’re Class Apart’

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher never fails to impress his fans with his humour and wit. The Kashmir Files actor, who is an avid social media user often treats his followers to funny videos and clips. Maintaining the trajectory, Anupam Kher, on Wednesday shared a funny video with his legion of fans on social media.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor had earlier amazed his fans with his social media post on his 67th birthday. In the special post, the actor showcased his toned physique by posting photos of himself in underwear. Anupam Kher received a lot of praises for continuing his inspiring fitness journey, even at this point in life. Now, the actor has shared a funny video clip that has been inspired by Kher’s post on his birthday.

The video starts from a frame of Anuapam’s photo showcasing his toned body, the text on the photo read, “Anupam Kher at 67,” the frame then changes to a tiny pet doing crunches. The text over the second half of the clip reads, “25-year-old me the next day.” The video puts on display the fitness motivation Anupam Kher has given to his fans.

He captioned the video by adding laughing and red heart emoticons.

The quirky video left the netizens to burst into laughter. Scores of Anupam’s fans chimed into the comments section and showered praises on the actor’s uninhibited humour. While one wrote, “Anupamji you are a class apart…..!” others dropped laughing emoticons.

On his birthday, Anupam had penned a detailed note as he recalled his long and unconventional career, he wrote, “37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65-year-old man. Throughout my career, I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself”.

Anupam Kher then talked about his fitness journey as he wrote, “I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe”.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in The Kashmir Files. The film will hit the theatres on March 11.

