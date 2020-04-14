Anupam Kher Shares Video of Toddler Strictly Following Lockdown Orders

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared an adorable video on social media recently. The clip features a toddler refusing to go out with his mother. But the reason is not some child’s tantrum and actually grave reasoning. The kid refuses to step out during the lockdown as “Modi uncle said not to go out of the house."

The 1-minute long video has been viewed by over 103,000 times on Twitter and people have been melting in front of the child’s cuteness.

In the caption, Kher wrote that he received the clip through a friend. He added, “This young chap has really taken the #lockdown very seriously because #ModiUncle said so. You will love his cuteness as well as his commitment. Thank you my young friend!! You are the BESTEST!! #ModiUncle @narendramodi (sic)."

A friend shared this video which is a MUST share one. This young chap has really taken the #Lockdown very seriously because #ModiUncle said so. You will love his cuteness as well as his commitment. Thank you my young friend!! You are the BESTEST!! 😍👏 #ModiUncle @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/svMjDHSMpk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 13, 2020

Some time ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the countrywide lockdown would be extended till May 3. However, the police personnel have faced several flouters every day during the first 21 days of the lockdown. While some had taken to the streets to see the condition, others were out to roam.

Even when PM Modi asked citizens to clap or light lamps to appreciate the efforts of the medical workers and express solidarity by staying at home, many people had marched on the streets and burst crackers.

Kher appreciated the seriousness with which a “young chap” was taking the Prime Minister’s instructions.

