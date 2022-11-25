Anupam Kher Slams Richa Chadha Over Her Controversial Galwan Tweet, Calls it 'Shameful'

Richa Chadha’s Tweet about Galwan has stirred a storm which is only getting bigger with each passing moment. While the netizens have been trolling her and her actor husband Ali Fazal, celebrities have also come out in the open to condemn her statement. As evident from the tweets of Akshay Kumar and Kay Kay Menon, Richa Chadha’s opinion has not gone down well with many, including the veteran actor Anupam Kher.

On Friday, the Uunchai star took to his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet made by Richa. Along with that, he also wrote, “Trying to become popular among some people by speaking poorly about your country is the work of cowards and small people. And putting the honor of the army at stake…. What can be more shameful than this (as translated from Hindi)"

देश की बुराई करके कुछ लोगों के बीच लोकप्रिय होने की कोशिश करना कायर और छोटे लोगों का काम है।और सेना के सम्मान को दांव पर लगाना…. इससे ज़्यादा शर्मनाक और क्या हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/ZXx3XCMARp— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, Anupam Kher’s co star from Khosla Ka Ghosla Ranvir Shorey had also slammed Chadha for her controversial statements. He had written, “Making jibes at the sacrifices that our armed forces make for our country just to score brownie points with dislodged politicians, or to fit in their ‘intellectual’ cliques, is plainly daft and irresponsible as a citizen. Forever grateful to our jawans…”

Making jibes at the sacrifices that our armed forces make for our country just to score brownie points with dislodged politicians, or to fit in their “intellectual” cliques, is plainly daft and irresponsible as a citizen. Forever grateful to our jawans. 🙏🏽 #JaiHind #JaiHindKiSena pic.twitter.com/6kJT4A2toa— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 25, 2022

Richa Chadha’s tweet came after Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had stated that the Indian Army is “waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Chadha had written, “Galwan says hi" in response. Following the backlash, Chadha had deleted the tweet and issued an apology explaining it was not her intentions to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Her tweet read, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part."

She had further talked about her extended family having served the nation as soldiers. Chadha wrote, “As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratropper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

