1-min read

Anupam Kher Slams Vivek Oberoi for Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Says It Was Shameful

Actor Anupam Kher slammed the actor for sharing a meme about Aishwarya's personal life and called it shameful and in poor taste.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Image: Facebook/Anupam Kher
Image: Facebook/Anupam Kher
Vivek Oberoi, who reportedly dated the former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai in the early 2000s, on Monday posted a meme on Twitter with three panels, one featuring him, another with Salman Khan and a third with Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya.

Actor Anupam Kher slammed the actor for sharing a meme about Aishwarya's personal life and called it shameful and in poor taste. Oberoi also apologised for sharing the meme and deleted the controversial tweet after being severely criticised on social media.

When asked Kher about it, the actor told reporters, "It's very shameful. It's as simple as that. He shouldn't have done that. It's absolutely not cool."

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming "One Day". His co-star, actor Esha Gupta, also slammed Oberoi and said the tweet is a reflection of who he is.

"It just shows your mentality, especially if you're getting a minor involved. It's not in good taste at all. It just shows how he is. It doesn't reflect on what others are. It was shameful," he said.

The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the results of which will be declared on Thursday. After facing backlash over the meme, Oberoi issued an apology, tweeting, "Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies."

In another post, he wrote, "Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever."

When asked about the controversy over the tweet, Oberoi told reporters he doesn't understand "why people are making a big deal about this."

"Someone sent me a creative meme where I was being made fun of. I just wrote, 'Ha ha,' and appreciated the other person. When someone makes fun of you, you should laugh and not take it so seriously. I even wrote there that there's nothing political about it. It's life and such things happen in life that you are with someone and then you move on in life," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

