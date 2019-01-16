English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher-Starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' Gets Clearance from Pakistan Censor Board
'The Accidental Prime Minister' is all set to hit the theatres in Pakistan after the censor board of the country cleared the film.
'The Accidental Prime Minister' released in India on January 11.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Accidental Prime Minister, featuring Anupam Kher in the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, is all set to hit the theatres in Pakistan after the censor board of the country cleared the film.
Producer of the movie Jayantilal Gada said the film will release in Pakistan on January 18.
"PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', has got a green signal from our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Pakistani moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film as it is set to release there. "I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister, too. I'm also thankful to Pakistan's Censor Board chairman for approving our film," he said in a statement.
The film, which is based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, released in India on January 11.
Baru was Manmohan Singh's media adviser when the latter was the prime minister
Producer of the movie Jayantilal Gada said the film will release in Pakistan on January 18.
"PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', has got a green signal from our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Pakistani moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film as it is set to release there. "I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister, too. I'm also thankful to Pakistan's Censor Board chairman for approving our film," he said in a statement.
The film, which is based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, released in India on January 11.
Baru was Manmohan Singh's media adviser when the latter was the prime minister
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
- Roger Federer Battles into Australian Open Third Round
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- Apple iPhone XI 2019 Renders Shows Horizontally Aligned Triple Camera: Everything You Need to Know
- India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results