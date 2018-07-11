Anupam Kher Still Mum About Who's Playing Narendra Modi in The Accidental Prime Minister

I was amused and confused in the beginning. But then I read the script. It blew my mind. It challenged the actor in me.:) @TAPMofficial https://t.co/qFRequmBR3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2018

Veteran star Anupam Kher says he had mixed emotions when he bagged the role of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.Anupam on Wednesday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a fan asked about his reaction on bagging the role of Singh. "I was amused and confused in the beginning. But then I read the script. It blew my mind. It challenged the actor in me," Anupam wrote.Another fan asked Anupam about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's character in the film. "Will be introducing the actor in due course," said Anupam, who has been revealing the actors playing the various characters in the film.He said it has been a "brilliant experience" shooting for the film, which has been shot in London and Delhi."One doesn't get such script so often. There was no struggle. I am a trained professional actor. I am sincere to my profession," he said.The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.(With IANS inputs)