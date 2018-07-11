English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anupam Kher Still Mum About Who's Playing Narendra Modi in The Accidental Prime Minister
Anupam on Wednesday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a fan asked about his reaction on bagging the role of Singh.
Image: Twitter/ Anupam Kher
Veteran star Anupam Kher says he had mixed emotions when he bagged the role of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.
Anupam on Wednesday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a fan asked about his reaction on bagging the role of Singh. "I was amused and confused in the beginning. But then I read the script. It blew my mind. It challenged the actor in me," Anupam wrote.
Another fan asked Anupam about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's character in the film. "Will be introducing the actor in due course," said Anupam, who has been revealing the actors playing the various characters in the film.
He said it has been a "brilliant experience" shooting for the film, which has been shot in London and Delhi.
"One doesn't get such script so often. There was no struggle. I am a trained professional actor. I am sincere to my profession," he said.
The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.
It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.
The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Anupam on Wednesday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a fan asked about his reaction on bagging the role of Singh. "I was amused and confused in the beginning. But then I read the script. It blew my mind. It challenged the actor in me," Anupam wrote.
I was amused and confused in the beginning. But then I read the script. It blew my mind. It challenged the actor in me.:) @TAPMofficial https://t.co/qFRequmBR3— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2018
Another fan asked Anupam about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's character in the film. "Will be introducing the actor in due course," said Anupam, who has been revealing the actors playing the various characters in the film.
Will be introducing the Actor in due course:) @TAPMofficial https://t.co/FUEwz2DctO— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 11, 2018
He said it has been a "brilliant experience" shooting for the film, which has been shot in London and Delhi.
"One doesn't get such script so often. There was no struggle. I am a trained professional actor. I am sincere to my profession," he said.
The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.
It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.
The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- The Thrilling Story of Rescue of Thai Boys from Cave Heads to Hollywood
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post