GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Anupam Kher Still Mum About Who's Playing Narendra Modi in The Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam on Wednesday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a fan asked about his reaction on bagging the role of Singh.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2018, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher Still Mum About Who's Playing Narendra Modi in The Accidental Prime Minister
Image: Twitter/ Anupam Kher
Veteran star Anupam Kher says he had mixed emotions when he bagged the role of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister.

Anupam on Wednesday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a fan asked about his reaction on bagging the role of Singh. "I was amused and confused in the beginning. But then I read the script. It blew my mind. It challenged the actor in me," Anupam wrote.




Another fan asked Anupam about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's character in the film. "Will be introducing the actor in due course," said Anupam, who has been revealing the actors playing the various characters in the film.




He said it has been a "brilliant experience" shooting for the film, which has been shot in London and Delhi.

"One doesn't get such script so often. There was no struggle. I am a trained professional actor. I am sincere to my profession," he said.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery