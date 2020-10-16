Anupam Kher Takes Dig at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for Not Tagging Him on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Post

Actor Anupam Kher has taken a sly dig at filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for not tagging him on a tweet marking the celebration of 22 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As Karan Johar's debut directorial clocked 22 years, Dharma Productions shared a clip from the 1998 hit romance drama and tweeted, "Pyaar + Dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! Star-struck #KuchKuchHotaHai @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #KKHH."

Kher was quick to point out as to why his name was not mentioned in the tweet despite him being a part of the movie. He wrote, "Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota (I was also there in the movie). Anyway! Happy to be part of this film! @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH."

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Karan Johar thanked everyone for showering the love on the movie. He said that he'd be grateful for it. He shared a video featuring Kuch Kuch Hota Hai lead cast Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol. The stars were seen talking about their memorable moments on the sets. At the end of the video, a note comes that the film taught everyone 'Pyaar Dosti Hai.'

The film won several awards and accolades back when it released in 1998. When the movie completed 20 years, the makers organised a big bash, where the cast and crew of the film had a reunion. The film also featured Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh and Himani Shivpuri.