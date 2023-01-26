Anupam Kher Takes Dig at Oscars After The Kashmir Files Fails to Get Nomination, Says 'If Now RRR...'

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has made the country proud by winning the Golden Globes and scoring a nomination for Oscars under the Best Original Song category. Since the Ram Charan and NTR jr starrer has been soaring high, celebrities from Bollywood have equally been elated. Among them, Anupam Kher, whose film The Kashmir Files couldn’t make it to the nominations despite being into the lists of 301 films eligible for nominations, has expressed his joy over Naatu Naatu being selected as well as shed light on The Kashmir Files being evicted from the glorious race.

During a chat with Brut India, the Uunchai actor expressed that RRR being recognised globally needs to be celebrated. He shared, “If now RRR has won Critics Choice award, and RRR has won the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should (we) not we celebrate? So, there must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files. I am the first person, who sort of tweeted that because I genuinely felt ‘wow the song Naatu Naatu, the whole crowd is dancing on that'".

He further expressed, “Because till now whatever films that they (western audiences) acknowledged were about poverty of Indians, about some foreigner, who has made a film, whether it is Richard Attenborough or Danny Boyle about Indians (but from a Western outlook). This is the first time a Hindustani film or Telugu film or whatever, an Indian film, has entered the mainstream of cinema."

Anupam Kher had also expressed his excitement when RRR was finally nominated for the Oscars on January 24. The veteran actor had told ANI that he is hopeful Naatu Naatu wins the prestigious award. He had said, “It’s the greatest news for the Indian cinema. A song from an original Indian cinema has been chosen. I hope this song will win the (Oscars) trophy in this category."

Along with RRR, two documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have also been elected to compete in the Best Documentary Feature Film and Best Documentary Short Film categories. The 95th Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

