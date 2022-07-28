Anupam Kher Talks About His Famous Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Meme

Remember Anupam Kher’s character from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Well, we all know him. The actor was seen playing the role of Rani Mukerji’s on-screen father. In one of the scenes from the film, Anupam Kher’s character was seen talking to Ms. Briganza, Archana Puran Singh’s character. In the scene, the actor is lying on the bed and blushing while talking to Ms Briganza. The scene has been used in various memes and recently, Anupam Kher talked about the same.

While taking to social media, the actor shared a college of the scene and wrote, “When I shot for this scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it was supposed to be just a normal phone conversation between Mr. Malhotra and Ms. Briganza. But I improvised the scene in these various positions and falling off the bed etc. Everybody was cracking up on the sets and thought I was being crazy. Never knew that it will become the most used meme for almost every situation.” He also added hashtags like “Meme Day”, “Memes”, “Improvisation” and “Crazy.”

The post has close to 50k likes and fans are praising the actor. One wrote, “Love that scene from the movie.. sir.. really ..you been an inspiration of many people.” Another one commented, “This was one of the best comic scene of the movie sir.”

Check out the video here:

Recently, Karan Johar, who directed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, talked about the remake of the film. He said that he will cast Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor in the film as Anjali, Rahul and Tina. After Karan’s statement, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement on the sequel of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Uunchai. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani, will release in November. Next, the actor will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, playing a key role. His look from the film was recently released.

