The Struggle and Competition in Abroad is Unreal, It is Nothing Here, Says Anupam Kher

He is one of the most renowned faces from Hindi film industry to make a mark in the West and actor Anupam Kher feels the USP of Indian actors is that they have a talent to make larger-than-life characters look relatable. The 63-year-old Bollywood veteran, who has been doing significant project across the globe for close to two decades, credits his success in world cinema to his training from the National School of Drama (NSD)."The training that one has done in the drama school... The discipline one has lived with, this helps you to understand the various phases of portraying the same character. I feel Indian actors are brilliant. Ninety per cent of the times, we do things that are larger-than-life, unbelievable but we still convince people. We make them rejoice, dance, sing. Indian cinema celebrates life and that is not easy," Kher told PTI in an interview.The actor believes people from Hollywood and other international film industries have started looking at India as an important market."Today, they (international circuit) give importance to Indian characters. As a country, India is important today as all the big studios are here," he adds.Kher has appeared in Hollywood projects such as Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice, Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick, among others.The actor, who has also worked in popular TV series Sense 8, was recently nominated for BAFTA TV awards for his role in The Boy With The Topknot. He has been signed on to play a pivotal role in upcoming medical drama New Amsterdam and BBC One's Mrs Wilson.Kher says he feels fortunate to be a part of such international ventures."When I work abroad, it is an achievement for me to work with (Gerard) Butler, Robert De Niro or any other international talent. They are trained and focused. They have worked hard to reach where they are today. The struggle and competition in abroad is unreal, it is nothing here. For me to get work and recognition there is a sense of self achievement," he adds.The critically-acclaimed actor, who ventured into directing with 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish, says he would again want to work behind the camera at some point in his career."I would like to direct. But it will take one or two years of my life. If somebody gives me a script and if it appeals to me, I will do it. Currently, my hands are full."Kher, however, is unsure about trying his hand at writing for films."I don't have time. Whenever I finish writing half a script, I feel I have moved on and I don't have that much time. But I would love to sit down and write the script."The actor added that he is right now busy writing his second book, "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly", which will make it to the stands in October.