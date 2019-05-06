Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anupam Kher to Akshay Kumar: You Don’t Need to Explain Your Loyalty to Anybody

Akshay Kumar has been drawing attention for being a Canadian passport holder, which was confirmed by the actor himself in a Twitter post.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher to Akshay Kumar: You Don’t Need to Explain Your Loyalty to Anybody
Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram
Loading...
Around 24 hours after Rahul Dholakia clarified that a foreigner can win a national artistic merit award, while speaking in defense of Akshay Kumar, and Rang De Basanti fame actor Siddharth took an indirect dig at the Kesari actor over his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran actor Anupam Kher has come out in favour of Kumar.

Kher wrote in a tweet earlier on Sunday, "Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody."




Kher's tweet seems to be a big support for his Special 26 co-star. Both Kher and Kumar have worked in various films together and are close industry colleagues. In fact, Kirron Kher, former's wife and BJP parliamentarian from Chandigarh, has worked with Kumar in many films too. Although Mrs. Kher has not given Kumar's situation a political twist yet, by refraining to speak on her part, Kher seems to be adamant in support of art, artists and Kumar.

On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News, releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram