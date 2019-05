Anupam Kher to Akshay Kumar: You Don’t Need to Explain Your Loyalty to Anybody

Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody.👏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2019

Around 24 hours after Rahul Dholakia clarified that a foreigner can win a national artistic merit award, while speaking in defense of Akshay Kumar, and Rang De Basanti fame actor Siddharth took an indirect dig at the Kesari actor over his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran actor Anupam Kher has come out in favour of Kumar.Kher wrote in a tweet earlier on Sunday, "Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody."Kher's tweet seems to be a big support for his Special 26 co-star. Both Kher and Kumar have worked in various films together and are close industry colleagues. In fact, Kirron Kher, former's wife and BJP parliamentarian from Chandigarh, has worked with Kumar in many films too. Although Mrs. Kher has not given Kumar's situation a political twist yet, by refraining to speak on her part, Kher seems to be adamant in support of art, artists and Kumar.On the movies front, Akshay was last seen in period-war film Kesari. He will next be seen in Good News, releasing on December 27. His another film Housefull 4 is slated for release this year. However, an official date has not been announced yet.Follow @News18Movies for more