Anupam Kher To Feature In Medical Drama Series New Amsterdam
He also posted a series of photograph with actress Freema Agyeman and wrote that he is looking forward to working with her in a series.
Image: Twitter/ Anupam Kher
Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen in an upcoming New Amsterdam medical drama series.
NBC has given out the first series order from its pilot crop for the 2018-2019 season, reports variety.com.
An excited Anupam, 63, said that the pilot "New Amsterdam", which he shot for in New York has been picked up to be a series.
"Happy to share the great news! The NBC pilot 'New Amsterdam', I shot for in New York has been picked up to be a series now. Here comes the Indian Actor to join the cast and crew in New York. David Schulner, Peter Horton, Kate Dennis, Ryan Eggold, Jayr Monty," he wrote on Saturday.
He also posted a series of photograph with actress Freema Agyeman and wrote that he is looking forward to working with her in a series.
"Dearest Freema my favourite co actor from 'Sense8'! Looking forward to sharing the screen space with you in the new NBC series 'New Amsterdam'," he wrote.
Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, the series follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
In addition to Eggold, Anupam and Agyeman, the cast of the series also includes Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine.
"New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah. The project was set up at NBC in September with a put pilot commitment.
Happy to share the great news!! The @nbc pilot #NewAmsterdam, I shot for in New York has been picked up to be a series now. Here comes the Indian Actor to join the cast & crew in NY..🙏👍🇮🇳@davidschulner #PeterHorton #KateDennis @Ryan_Eggold @jayrmonty @jockosims @TyLabine pic.twitter.com/kk7qIyuWa8— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2018
Dearest @FreemaOfficial my favourite co actor from #Sense8!! Looking forward to sharing the screen space with you in the new @nbc series #NewAmsterdam. Jai Ho.:) pic.twitter.com/VcHaidgQfP— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2018
