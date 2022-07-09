Anupam Kher to Kangana Ranaut, Celebs Mourn Death of Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 while he was campaigning in Japan’s western city of Nara. The 67-year-old had the image of a towering global statesman and his assassination sent shockwaves across the globe. Bollywood stars also expressed shock and sadness over the brutal killing of the Japanese ex-premier.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher mourned the death of Shinzo Abe on Twitter. “Deeply saddened & shocked by the assassination of former PM of Japan #ShinzoAbe! He was one of the most compassionate world leaders! And a great friend of India! His face reflected kindness! Very rare for a person in politics! My condolences to his family & people of Japan!” read the tweet of Anupam Kher.

Deeply saddened & shocked by the assassination of former PM of Japan #ShinzoAbe! He was one of the most compassionate world leaders! And a great friend of India! His face reflected kindness! Very rare for a person in politics! My condolences to his family & people of Japan!🕉🙏 pic.twitter.com/sBrb4nOsqC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 8, 2022

Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to the former Japanese PM on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Japan former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot while giving a speech in the western city of Nara today, the sad day India. Lost a great friend. Om Shanti.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey, singer Adnan Sami, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and many other prominent celebrities also remembered ex-PM Shinzo Abe on social media.

Shinzo Abe, who was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan, played a key role in the strengthening of ties between India and Japan. Therefore, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt condolences on social media after his assassination.

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

PM Modi also announced a day of national mourning on July 9 to honour the ex-Prime Minister. According to reports, Shinzo Abe died due to loss of blood. Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University hospital, confirmed the same at a press briefing. Professor Fukushima further added, “Shinzo Abe was in a state of cardiac arrest when brought to the hospital.”

