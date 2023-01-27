Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has proven his versatility in the cine world. Even at the age of 67, the evergreen star has delivered some groundbreaking movies, including The Kashmir Files and Uunchai. Now, after entertaining audiences in the Hindi film industry, Anupam is all pumped up to mark his debut in the Kannada industry. According to reports, Anupam Kher has joined hands with ace director MG Srinivas for an upcoming pan-Indian flick, titled Ghost. The Bollywood actor will be sharing screen space with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar.

As per a report by ETimes, the filmmaker of Ghost has confirmed that Anupam has agreed to work in the film as he liked the script. “He (Anupam Kher), liked the script and narration and has agreed to be a part of Ghost. We will be officially finalizing everything next week,” asserted Srinivas.

Elaborating on the same, Srinivas added that the Special 26 actor will be seen in a crucial role in Ghost, which would indirectly pave the way for the film’s sequel. “It is a very special role, and it is not just a guest appearance either. Anupam sir will be playing a pivotal character who will be with Shivaraj kumar throughout. He plays a major role in leading the movie toward its sequel, which we are still planning. But his role is pivotal to making that connection,” said the director.

The ETimes report further claims that Anumapm Kher will be joining the filming process sometime in March. Besides the A Wednesday actor and Shiva Rajkumar, Ghost also stars Prashant Narayan and Malayalam star Jayaram.

According to the media portal The Hindu, Srinivas has opened up that, unlike the film’s title, Ghost will not be a paranormal flick. Instead, the story will be that of “ an action-packed thriller”. Ghost will be produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, under the banners of Sandesh Productions. Another interesting feature of the film is that Ghost will not have any female actresses in the lead as the film does not demand one.

