Anupam Kher to Portray the Role of Father-in-Law in the ABC's 'The Son-in-Law'

The versatile actor Anupam Kher is sure to set an example of how to make a successful career in both Bollywood, as well as, Hollywood. Anupam is now gearing up to play the role of a father-in-law in the ABC comedy pilot The Son In Law, following the great success of his recently released film The Kashmir Files.

The actor has made appearances in NBC's New Amsterdam and Amazon's The Big Sick, and now he will feature alongside Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan, and Meera Simhan in the show.

Ajay Sahgal has written and co-produced The Son in Law, a 20th Television single-camera pilot. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar have also served as executive producers. It depicts Jake (Sullivan), a down-to-earth man who finds himself seeking approval from his new fiancée Asha's (Sampat) sophisticated parents, particularly a difficult-to-impress father-in-law.

Taking this big news on his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a news article by Deadline.He captioned the post, “Happy and excited to share with you all this fantastic news about my next overseas pilot project #SonInLaw. Looking forward to joining the team. Jai Ho! ”

Take a look:

Soon after watching his post fans started to appreciate the actor's talent and flooded the comments section with compliments. One user commented, “Keep scaling new heights and breaking barriers.” While another user tagged Anupam Kher and wrote, “Congratulations. Can’t wait to see it. It feels so good and proud to see one of 'Us Indians' shining and capturing the stage there! May the universe give you more of such opportunities.”

For the unversed, Anupam Kher has previously received a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor in the BBC's The Boy with the Topknot. He has also contributed to the Hollywood business through series and films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook, Sense8, Netflix's The Indian Detective, Mrs. Wilson, and many more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.