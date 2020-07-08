Anupam Kher Trolls Tiger Shroff Over Shirtless Pic

Tiger Shroff has been constantly serving fitness goals to fans and followers. He is one of the most physically fit actors in the industry right and also goes to great lengths to keep in shape all year round.

Recently, Tiger posted a throwback picture in which he can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Jab daadi nahi aati thi.. #bachpana (sic)." In the image, Tiger is seen relaxing on a couch as he flaunts his ripped physique. He can be seen wearing red pants in the snap. Take a look.

Responding to Tiger's shirtless post, Anupam Kher, who is known to have a sense of humour and is also quite active on social media, wrote, "Why don't you eat something. Bones are coming out (sic)."

Meanwhile, Tiger has been getting snapped out and about in Mumbai for dubbing work amid Covid-19 scare. He has been keeping insanely fit during the lockdown time as well.

Tiger will also be releasing a new project in July. A first look from the same was unveiled by him earlier.

On the movies front, Tiger will start work on Heropanti 2 when coronavirus spread abates.