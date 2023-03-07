HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANUPAM KHER: From playing elderly roles since the beginning of her career, Anupam Kher couldn’t have imagined exploring different horizons in the acting industry. In entertainment industry for over three decades, Kher has proved his mettle as a seasoned actor, who knows for aptly portraying and depicting characters on the big screen.

Be it comedy or thriller, Kher has experimented with different genres and strived hard for the stardom he is enjoying today. On Tuesday, March 7, the veteran actor is celebrating his 68th birthday. On the special day, here’s taking a look at some of his latest and upcoming films that you need to bookmark on your watchlist.

The Kashmir Files

Featuring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles, The Kashmir Files is set against the backdrop of the 1990s. The plot traces back to the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused by the insurgency in the state. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the drama film runs parallel to the contemporary period of 2020 and the flashbacks between 1989 to 1990. The movie was a massive hit at the box office in the post-COVID era with a collection of over Rs 300 crore.

Uunchai

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial features Anupam Kher sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Parineeti Chopra. The story revolves around the life of three elderly friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp to complete their best friend’s last wish. The journey leads them to push their physical limitations while making them uncover what real freedom feels like.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Shiv Shastri Balboa stars Anupam Kher, Jugal Hasnraj, and Neena Gupta in the lead. The comedy-drama tackles multiple sensitive issues including racism, undocumented immigration, cultural stigmas, and more from the point of the titular character. Shiv Shastri, a widower, and massive Rocky film fan moves to the US to live with his son but ends up going on an impromptu road trip with her immigrant housekeeper, where he discovers the true meaning of life.

Emergency

Produced and directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency is a biographical movie, wherein the actress essays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Also starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman in key roles, the movie covers the event when a state of emergency was declared in India for about 21 months. The decree catapulted in the cancellation of elections, and suspension of civil liberties as the press was completely censored and political opponents were imprisoned.

The Vaccine War

ANNOUNCEMENT:Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us.#TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/T4MGQwKBMg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher will play a key role in the film which is “an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values.” It is set to release coinciding with Independence Day.

