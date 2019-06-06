Anupam Kher Turns Vlogger as He Takes Scooter Ride to Meet Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar in Pattaya

Anupam Kher is always a man on his wits. One who seems ready to take on challenges, be it political, personal or professional. He is also one of the most respected and well-known faces in the industry and a close colleague of Akshay Kumar, with whom he has worked in many films including Special 26, The Shaukeens, Baby and others.

Recently, while in Pattaya, Thailand, where Akshay is currently stationed for the shooting of his upcoming cop-thriller Sooryavanshi, Anupam took time out to meet with former on the film sets. The way Anupam reached out to Akshay is what caught our attention and it's adorable to say the least.

Anupam shared a video on his Twitter handle, in which he can be seen with a helmet tied to his head, riding pillion on a scooter taxi. Yes, the veteran actor turned adventurous during the night and took a scooter ride to meet Akshay. Sharing the video, which is shot en-route, Anupam wrote, "This is what I did last night in Pattaya, Thailand. Took a scooter taxi to meet my friend @akshaykumar . It was great fun and adventurous. Enjoy the ride with me (sic)."

This is what I did last night in Pattaya, Thailand. Took a scooter taxi to meet my friend @akshaykumar . It was great fun and adventurous. Enjoy the ride with me.🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/PYWJOkW5U9 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 5, 2019

Akshay was pleasantly surprised by this sweet gesture on Anupam's behalf. Sharing the scooter video on his handle, Akshay wrote, "Trust you to do something so spontaneous my friend, took me completely by surprise and a very pleasant one. Big hug (sic)."

Trust you to do something so spontaneous my friend, took me completely by surprise and a very pleasant one 😁 Big hug https://t.co/ZH9drTtJWa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2019

Earlier in April, when Akshay was hounded by questions about his nationality, Anupam had supported the former over social media. Indeed, he was one of the few celebrities who publicly came out in support of Akshay at the time.

