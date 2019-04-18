SPONSORED BY
Anupam Kher Tweets Adorable DDLJ GIF, Shah Rukh Khan Responds to 'Daddy Cool'

Anupam Kher, who played Shah Rukh's father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, tweeted to King Khan that he is suddenly missing him in New York.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher shared an adorable bond onscreen in the legendary film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Theirs was an unconventional father-son relationship which was a refreshing break from the stereotypical strict father we were so used to seeing in Bollywood.

Twenty-four years after the film's release, it seems the bond still continues between the veteran actor and SRK. Kher recently tweeted a GIF from a scene from the film, saying that he is in New York and he was suddenly missing Shah Rukh. The latter quickly responded with an equally adorable tweet.




SRK himself is in China currently, to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival, and promote his film Zero. The film is which is set for release in the neighbouring country and will also be screened at the film festival. The 53-year-old actor got a warm welcome in China and thanked his Chinese fans via Twitter.




Videos that are being shared by SRK's fan clubs show the actor being mobbed by fans who were waiting at the airport.






Satyajit Ray’s classic Pather Panchali and SRK's last release Zero are among the five Indian films that have been listed to be screened at the Beijing International Film Festival this year.

Zero director Aanand L Rai had earlier said in a statement, "I'm so happy that Zero has been selected as the closing film at the Beijing International Film Festival. The film is very special to us and this news is very encouraging. I hope the audience there enjoys the film."

