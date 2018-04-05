English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures
The Accidental Prime Minister, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by the Bohra Brothers, is based on Sanjay Baru’s book with the same title on former PM Manmohan Singh's time in office.
Image: Twitter/ Anupam Kher
Veteran actor Anupam Kher revealed the first look from his upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister, on his social media handles. The film, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by the Bohra Brothers, is based on Sanjay Baru’s book with the same title on former PM Manmohan Singh's time in office. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is the creative producer of the film.
The images released by Kher show him in character, sporting a full white beard and turban, attending to the affairs of state.
Check out the images below:
Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India’s Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte & produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru’s book with the same title. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0deopR3GYx— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2018
