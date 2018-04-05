GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures

The Accidental Prime Minister, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by the Bohra Brothers, is based on Sanjay Baru’s book with the same title on former PM Manmohan Singh's time in office.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2018, 1:30 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ Anupam Kher
Veteran actor Anupam Kher revealed the first look from his upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister, on his social media handles. The film, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by the Bohra Brothers, is based on Sanjay Baru’s book with the same title on former PM Manmohan Singh's time in office. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is the creative producer of the film.

The images released by Kher show him in character, sporting a full white beard and turban, attending to the affairs of state.

Check out the images below:



