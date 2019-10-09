Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anupam Kher Uses Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na Line in His American Show

In the clip, Anupam, who plays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor in New Amsterdam, can be seen using the phrase, Main Hoon Na.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher Uses Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na Line in His American Show
Image: Facebook/Anupam Kher

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na is one of the loved films by the audience. Be it its songs or dialogues or action scenes, the Farah Khan directorial debut was intermingled with a gamut of entertaining elements. And now on Wednesday, veteran actor Anupam Kher treated SRK's fans with a special Main Hoon Na video.

Anupam shared that he used SRK's signature line Main Hoon Na in his American show New Amsterdam.

"Dearest Shah Rukh Khan!! Here is my tribute to an expression made famous by you in our cinema. I was delighted to use Main Hoon Na in my American series New Amsterdam. It is always a joy to bring in a little bit of India in my work on this side of the world. Thank you my wonderful creators of New Amsterdam for your generosity in letting me do that," Anupam wrote along with a video from his show.

In the clip, Anupam, who plays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor in New Amsterdam, can be seen using the phrase, Main Hoon Na.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram