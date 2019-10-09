Anupam Kher Uses Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na Line in His American Show

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na is one of the loved films by the audience. Be it its songs or dialogues or action scenes, the Farah Khan directorial debut was intermingled with a gamut of entertaining elements. And now on Wednesday, veteran actor Anupam Kher treated SRK's fans with a special Main Hoon Na video.

Anupam shared that he used SRK's signature line Main Hoon Na in his American show New Amsterdam.

"Dearest Shah Rukh Khan!! Here is my tribute to an expression made famous by you in our cinema. I was delighted to use Main Hoon Na in my American series New Amsterdam. It is always a joy to bring in a little bit of India in my work on this side of the world. Thank you my wonderful creators of New Amsterdam for your generosity in letting me do that," Anupam wrote along with a video from his show.

In the clip, Anupam, who plays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor in New Amsterdam, can be seen using the phrase, Main Hoon Na.

