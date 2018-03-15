GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures

While Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for the third season of her spy thriller show in New York, Anupam Kher is shooting a TV pilot there.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2018, 2:08 PM IST
(Image courtesy: Twitter/Anupam Kher)
Veteran actor Anupam Kher met Priyanka Chopra on the sets of her TV show Quantico in New York. He posted photographs from their meeting on Twitter today morning.

"Thank you dearest Priyanka Chopra for your love and warmth. It was wonderful to come and see you on the sets of 'Quantico'. You are a star. As a fellow Indian, I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best. Indian actor, our ambassador abroad," he wrote.




In response, Priyanka posted: "Thank you for dropping by Anupam Kher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo... Good luck with what your here to do! Can't wait to see you again. Soon."




While Priyanka is busy shooting for the third season of her spy thriller show in New York, Anupam is shooting a TV pilot there.

Priyanka plays FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico, which will return to the small screen on April 28. Besides Quantico, she is working on Hollywood projects like A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic.

(With IANS inputs)



