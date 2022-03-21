Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Team of The Kashmir Files Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Kashmir Files has been proved to be a game-changer in Bollywood this season. The film has been conquering different territories since its release. More milestones were added to its success diary when the team went to meet the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

The Kashmir Files has been collecting praises from every corner of the country and abroad. Many big and known personalities from politicians to celebrities to the common man, everyone is coming forward to support and enlighten the effort director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has put in to bring such an important topic in front of the audience.

In its journey, the team got the chance to meet the honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, where they discussed the film and the whole idea about the subject.

The director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, added his comments on their meeting by saying, “The team of ‘The Kashmir Files’ met Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath ji, he is extremely busy but he especially flew down from Gorakhpur to Lucknow only to meet our team. We spoke at length about the film."

“He apprised us, that how when terrorism and criminal elements are given ideological support, how they destroy not just lives but the entire social fabric of the society. He also spoke to us about how the Hindi film industry can become a soft power and show light to the world. I presented to him my case about what the UP government can do to empower the Hindi film industry and to give career options to creative talent from the state of UP and especially the Hindi heartland," Vivek added.

“We thanked him for his victory and he congratulated us on the great unprecedented success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and this became evident that this is the golden period for India where everybody is trying to fight terrorism and promote the values of humanity all across the globe and ‘The Kashmir Files’ is proving it with every day and every hour all across the world," he said.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri was released in theatres on 11th March 2022.

