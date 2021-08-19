Anupam Kher Wishes Robert De Niro on Birthday With Photos from Their 'Delicious Dinner' Together

Anupam Kher’s birthday wish for acting legend Robert De Niro came a little late but it was so worth the wait. De Niro celebrated his 78th birthday on August 17. Kher, who is a huge admirer of De Niro, visited the actor a few days back in New York. Kher dropped snippets from the visit on his Instagram profile, late on Wednesday. In the pictures, the actors can be seen posing for the camera while smiling with all their hearts. In a few of the pictures, Kher can be seen gifting a copy of his latest book Your Best Day Is Today to De Niro. Kher also accompanied the pictures with a hearty note and wished him a healthy and a happy life.

Referring to De Niro as the actor who has inspired millions of lives, Kher is thankful to have known him personally. “On a personal level, every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience,” he wrote. He also thanked De Niro for spending the evening with him and the sumptuous dinner they shared together. Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The actors worked together in the 2012 Hollywood film Silver Linings Playbook, and since then they have been friends. Kher and De Niro often catch up in New York. In fact, Kher celebrated three birthdays in a row from 2018 to 2020 with De Niro in New York. Take a look:

Kher is De Niro’s biggest fanboy. De Niro sang the birthday song for him and asked him to blow the cake. See the video here:

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. इसको कहते है ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है’ का बाप।🙏😍😎 pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

Kher and De Niro’s camaraderie is star-studded, envious and so beautiful. We wish a happy birthday to De Niro!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here