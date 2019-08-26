Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anupam Kher Wishes Wife Kirron on Their 34th Marriage Anniversary, Says 'It Seems Like Only Yesterday'

On the occasion of their 34th wedding anniversary, Anupam Kher wished his better half Kirron with a throwback picture and a loving post on social media.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Anupam Kher Wishes Wife Kirron on Their 34th Marriage Anniversary, Says 'It Seems Like Only Yesterday'
Image of Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, courtesy of Instagram
Anupam Kher and wife Kirron are celebrating 34 years of togetherness and the former wished his better half in the most romantic way as he posted a throwback picture from their wedding ceremony.

In the pic, Anupam and his family can be seen around the married couple as he lovingly steals a glace at his wife. The image is from one of the wedding ceremonies and has the family together in a cosy, comfortable and loving milieu.

Anupam's brother Raju Kher and mother Dulari can also be seen in the picture. The couple got married in 1985 and got blessed with one son Sikander Kher.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Anupam wrote, "Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. सालगिरह मुबारक।😍 @KirronKherBJP #Pushkar #Dulari #Raju (sic)."

In their personal and professional life, Anupam can be seen supporting Kirron in her political endeavours. Kirron, on her part, has managed to strike a balance between Bollywood and politics. Kirron can often be seen judging reality shows like India's got Talent, apart from working as an MP from Chandigarh.

The couple was seen together in movies like Veer Zara, Total Siyaapa, Rang De Basanti among others.

