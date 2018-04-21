GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anupam Kher Wraps Up First Schedule of The Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher has wrapped up the London schedule for his upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister.

IANS

Updated:April 21, 2018, 2:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anupam Kher Wraps Up First Schedule of The Accidental Prime Minister
Image: Twitter/ Anupam Kher
Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wrapped up the London schedule for his upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister.

Anupam on Friday night shared on Instagram a video of himself walking in a park.

He wrote: "Schedule wrap for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. This place played a very important role for me to focus and internalise. Next schedule in India."





The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh.

The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You