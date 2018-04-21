English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anupam Kher Wraps Up First Schedule of The Accidental Prime Minister
Anupam Kher has wrapped up the London schedule for his upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister.
Image: Twitter/ Anupam Kher
Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wrapped up the London schedule for his upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister.
Anupam on Friday night shared on Instagram a video of himself walking in a park.
He wrote: "Schedule wrap for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. This place played a very important role for me to focus and internalise. Next schedule in India."
The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh.
The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru.
The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.
