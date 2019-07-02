Anupam Kher, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap Among 4 Indians Invited to be Members of Oscars Academy
The list, which was released on Monday, represents a further push by the Academy to bring in new blood from all corners of the world in order to become more inclusive and globally focused.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Four Indian film personalities have been invited as members by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, including Anupam Kher, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap.
The list, which was released on Monday, represents a further push by the organisation to bring in new blood from all corners of the world in order to become more inclusive and globally focused.
Ritesh Batra, the director of Photograph and Lunchbox, has also been invited. As per Deadline, a total of 29% of the new class revealed Monday are people of color, marking an 8% increase in that statistic since 2015. Among the new invitees, 21 are already Oscar winners and 82 are past Oscar nominees.
Kashyap also shared the news with fans on his Twitter by simply writing, "We are the Academy".
#WeAreTheAcademy https://t.co/SwOdGFxOLb— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 1, 2019
Other actors and musicians invited to join include Jamie Bell, Sterling K Brown, Jennifer Ehle, Tom Holland, Lady Gaga, Barry Keoghan, Tracy Letts, Damian Lewis, Elisabeth Moss, Archie Panjabi, Kevin Pollak, Amanda Peet, Alexander Skarsgard and two veterans, Jean-Louis Tritingnant and Claire Bloom.
It is unclear how many members the Academy has in total. If all of those invited last year accepted invitations, the organization would have 9,226 members, not including the class of 2019.
In 2017, the Indians invited to be members included Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhabi Mukherjee and Naseeruddin Shah. Two Indian producers were also added to the honour roll: Aditya Chopra, director, producer and founder of Yash Raj Films, and Guneet Monga (The Lunchbox, Haraamkhor). Last year, 20 Indian film personalities were invited to the Academy.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Legendary Sony Walkman, Creator of the Portable Music Industry, is Now 40 Years Old
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- Let's Talk About Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and India's Final 10 Overs Against England in World Cup
- Cisco, Kerala Sign MoU to Establish Smart Farming Infrastructure
- Was a Canadian Cartoonist Just Fired for a Controversial Cartoon on Donald Trump?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s