Anupam Kher’s Attempt At Losing Weight Will Crack You Up And Is Oh So Relatable

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is quite an active social media user and he knows how to keep the viewers engaged while he performs. The ‘Special 26’ actor maintained the trajectory by posting an amusing video. Kher took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a funny clip in which he is seen cracking a joke on how his eating habits have become a hindrance in his goal to lose weight.

In the twenty-four-seconds video, the 66-year-old star is seen seated in his office as he interacts with the audience. Kher says, “I’m thinking of losing weight…then I had a look at the carrot pudding (gajar ka halwa). It looked back at me, and the weight of the pudding got less," he joked in Hindi. Towards the end of the video, he even imitated the action of gulping down the sweet delicacy. The actor even took a long breath as he wondered how to get rid of his eating habits.

Taking to the captions, the actor wrote in Hindi, “I’m trying to lose weight… but…” and then pointed towards the video with an emoticon. The ‘Baby’ actor even asked the viewers if they relate to the video, and have gone through the same difficulty of restricting themselves from devouring on their favourite delicacy. He asked, “Does this ever happen to you too?” and added laughing emoticons.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and agreed on the actor’s view on dieting to lose weight, and how they can’t resist binging on their favourite delicacies. One fan wrote, “This is always the case sir. You don’t need to lose weight. You are my all-time hero. Just continue eating the pudding.” Another added, “Very funny.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher is awaiting the digital release of The Kashmir Files, which is based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. The movie’s plot revolves around a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.

